AGC CHEMICALS AMERICAS INC.: Fluoropolymer Resin

This company has added a resin to its LM-ETFE AH series of adhesive fluoropolymers. Fluon® ETFE LH-8000 reportedly exhibits advanced adhesive properties that allow it to bond to dissimilar materials, such as polyamides, polyethylenes, and metals. The adhesive functionality of the material is applicable for producing multilayer structures in a one-step process without surface treatment and by often eliminating the need for a tie layer.

LH-8000 has chemical resistance and electrical and non-stick properties equivalent to conventional ETFE resins. However, it is reportedly an ultra-low-melting resin that is cost-effective for applications such as chemical bags, hot water hoses, rubber hose mandrels, anti-stick conveyor belts, multilayer monofilament, interlayer insulation film for electronic substrates and tubes that convey harsh materials in the chemical, plastics, oil and gas, building and paint industries.

“Processors and molders using Fluon LH-8000 can reduce their initial investment because a fluoropolymer layer can be co-extruded with conventional engineering plastics, like HDPE and PA, without the need for special corrosion-resistant equipment,” said Katie Sprick, product and development engineer.

Fluon LH-8000 reportedly has an ultra-low melting point of 180-190°C, the lowest of all of AGC’s AH series resins. It also offers the widest processing temperature range between melting point and onset of degradation (350°C) among all of the company’s Fluon ETFE products.

For more information, visit www.agcchem.com.