Wacker Marks 40 Years in Brazil

Wacker Chemie AG recently announced it is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Brazil-based South American headquarters. Wacker Química do Brasil Ltda. was established in São Paulo in 1977, reportedly marking an important milestone in the group’s South American expansion.

In Jandira near São Paulo, Wacker now manufactures silicone products used in the textile, construction, paper, agrochemical, personal care and cosmetics industries. The company is currently building a new multifunctional facility at the site for manufacturing antifoam agents and functional silicone fluids. Investments for the expansion will total around €7 million (approximately $8.3 million).

A wholly owned subsidiary, Wacker Química do Brasil Ltda. supports customers and partners in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. Wacker is currently expanding its existing silicone operations by building a multifunctional facility for manufacturing antifoam agents and functional silicone fluids for the paper, cosmetics and household industries. While the reactor for silicone fluids has already been completed, the plant for antifoam agents is expected to come on stream by the end of the year.

