CHT Group Acquires ICM Silicones Group

CHT Group recently announced the acquisition of ICM Silicones Group; headquartered in Cassopolis, Mich.

ICM Silicones Group offers solutions for high-performance silicone emulsions and silicone elastomer applications in America. ICM Silicones Group consists of five operating subsidiaries: ICM Products Inc. in Cassopolis, Mich.; QSi LLC in Richmond, Va.; ACC Silicones Ltd. in Bridgwater, UK; Treco Srl in Milan, Italy; and ACC Silicones in Tianjin, China. ICM Silicones Group reportedly expands CHT’s geographic reach in the U.S. market.

“We’re excited to combine the silicone speciality businesses of ICM Silicones Group and CHT,” said Frank Naumann, Ph.D., CEO of CHT Group. “The acquisition doubles our current silicone business and positions us as a leading silicone specialities supplier globally. We look forward to continuing the strong business development by building on the combined strength of technical innovation and customer service both companies offer. Furthermore, this transaction brings CHT Group back to the ever important U.S. market.”

“The combination of CHT Silicones and ICM Silicones will greatly expand the variety of products and services that CHT already offers to the marketplace globally,.” Said Ralf Brückmann, Ph.D., head of business field general industries, CHT Group. “With this transaction, CHT Silicones will have a stronger international footprint and will be able to add significantly more value to our customers.”

