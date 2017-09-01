Formulating Energy-Curable Laminating Adhesives

Laminating adhesives (LAs) comprise a relevant and growing segment among energy-curable product markets. Initially regarded as being too expensive and not technically advanced enough for laminating applications, these adhesives have become major players in the converting and packaging industries, particularly in specialty applications.

Laminating adhesives are used in food, medical and industrial packaging. Recently, development work in the realm of food packaging has formed a profitable business base for those willing to implement this technology. The flexible packaging market has seen rapid growth due to the available energy-curable LAs and substrates that can be combined to more effectively package products. New forms of flexible packaging like the stand-up pouch are making products easier to use and more attractive to consumers.