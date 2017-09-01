Finished Adhesives and SealantsGreen Products/ApplicationsPressure-Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs)

Focus on the Future of the Adhesives and Sealants Industry

Key chemical industry topics such as sustainability, acquisition integration, innovation and more will be topics of the ASC Executive Leadership Conference.

September 1, 2017
Teresa McPherson
Top executives will gather at the Adhesive and Sealant Council’s 2017 Executive Leadership Conference, scheduled to take place October 16-18 at the Westin LaPaloma Resort and Spa in Tucson, Ariz. The event promises to be an opportunity to network and learn from thought leaders in the industry. Topics to be discussed include key chemical industry developments as these relate to the adhesives and sealants industry, acquisition integration, innovation trends, and more.

The conference begins with a talk from Paul Hodges, chairman of International eChem, who will present “Future Focus: Ahead of the Curve for 2017 and Beyond.” Hodges says manufacturers need to focus on sustainability of products, rather than globalization.

