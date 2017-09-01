State of the U.S. Construction Market

The U.S. adhesives market reached $15.8 billion in 2016; sealants grew to $2.4 billion. Volume growth in each appears to be less than 2% from our interviews of industry participants. Figure 1 shows a breakdown of the U.S. market by end use in terms of value.

Construction-related end uses make up 28% of the market for adhesives and sealants in the U.S., and even more globally—over 40%. In terms of a breakdown between residential and non-residential construction, the split is 60/40, with non-residential representing the larger of the two components. The average growth in total construction spending has been a robust 8.1% over the last five years.