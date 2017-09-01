Kraton Announces Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Kraton Corp. recently announces a donation of $25,000 to the American Red Cross in response to communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Employee donations to qualified Hurricane Harvey relief charities will also be matched, up to $25,000, with a company contribution to the American Red Cross.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this unprecedented disaster, including our employees, partners and community members," said Kevin M. Fogarty, president and CEO. "The American Red Cross is instrumental in providing relief for many residents of Houston and surrounding areas, and we are committed to providing any support we can as all of us work together to recover from this storm."

Kraton has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide, with about 138 personnel based in Houston. All employees in the Houston area have reportedly been accounted for. Unfortunately, the company reports that some have taken in water, lost their cars and/or had to evacuate their homes. To help those employees, the company will reportedly provide financial assistance to those employees who were personally and directly impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

"As the storm moves away from the Houston area, the aftermath recovery will likely reveal specific needs and demand for more support," said Fogarty. "Kraton will continue to assess the need for additional assistance and resources to help our community in the coming months."

