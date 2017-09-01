Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Houston Facilities Undamaged by Hurricane

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals recently announced that both of its Houston area facilities are undamaged as of August 30 and that all of its employees are safe. Its Pasadena plant was shut down on August 26 and production temporarily halted as evaluation takes place on the safety of its facilities after the storm and subsequent flooding. A hurricane-ready crew of employees is reportedly currently on site monitoring conditions at the plant.

Sekisui plans to continue to supply customers from its Calvert City manufacturing facilities until the Pasadena plant has returned to full production scale. Customers are being asked to contact their local Sekisui sales representative for details on any supply impacts.

The company is reportedly cooperating with emergency response teams and local authorities to assist in the region's recovery process, and appreciates the efforts of Houston's first responders over the past few days.

For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com.