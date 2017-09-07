W.R. Meadows’ Boyle Appointed President of Construction Specification Canada

David Boyle, outside sales for W. R. Meadows of Canada, was recently appointed president of Construction Specification Canada (CSC), a national nonprofit organization for the design and construction industry.

Boyle has been a member of CSC since 2000, obtained his Certified Technical Representative (CTR) designation 15 years ago, and has been working his way up through the rankings ever since. After taking an active role as director of the Grand Valley Chapter for two years, he then became third, second, and first vice president, and now president.

“I am pleased and honored to be appointed president of Construction Specifications Canada,” said Boyle. “I am excited to increase the presence of the CSC and also welcome new members to our ever-expanding organization.”



