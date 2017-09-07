WILDEN: AODD Pump

This company has announced the availability of its PS1 Original™ 13 mm (½”) clamped metal AODD pump equipped with the energy-efficient Pro-Flo® SHIFT air distribution system (ADS). This new, high-performance pump reportedly offers the reliability and energy savings of the Pro-Flo SHIFT ADS, while its clamped configuration can provide for easier maintenance, diaphragm replacement, and cleaning.

The SHIFT ADS incorporates an air control spool that automatically restricts the amount of air going into the pump during the latter part of each stroke, which eliminates over-filling of the air chamber and can result in reduced energy consumption. By optimizing air consumption, the Pro-Flo SHIFT reportedly lowers energy and operating costs.

For more information, visit www.wildenpump.com.