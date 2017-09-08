Veillette to Retire from Nordson

Nordson Corp. announces that Robert E. Veillette, vice president, general counsel and secretary, will retire from the company after 32 years of service, effective December 31. Upon his retirement, Veillette will be succeeded by Gina Brickley Beredo, who has served as deputy general counsel and assistant secretary since joining the company in 2013.

Veillette joined Nordson as a corporate attorney in 1985 and has led the company’s general and intellectual property law functions since 2000. He was elected VP, general counsel and secretary in 2007. During his tenure, he grew the law department in both size and strength, and set a high standard for the company’s lawyers by providing practical and strategic advice.

“For more than three decades, Bob has been a valued and trusted strategic advisor to our management team and board of directors,” said Michael Hilton, president and CEO. “Nordson’s revenues grew from approximately $140 million to nearly $2 billion during Bob’s tenure, and Bob’s invaluable counsel was crucial to our success at many points along that profitable growth journey. On behalf of our board of directors and all Nordson employees, we thank Bob for his dedicated and loyal service and wish him well in his retirement.”

Upon Veillette’s retirement, Gina Brickley Beredo will be promoted to VP, general counsel and secretary and she will serve as an executive officer of the company. She oversees the company’s legal function in global mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, ethics and compliance, litigation, and other general corporate legal matters.

“Gina has been a consummate corporate and business partner since joining our team, and she has quickly earned the full confidence of our board and leadership,” said Hilton. “We congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion.”

