ViscoTec Opens Indian Branch

ViscoTec recently announced it has opened its fourth subsidiary worldwide in Pune, India. This branch in India was started in conjunction with the German Chamber of Commerce (AHK) and is where the office of ViscoTec India is located, in the building of AHK. The branch intends to serve as a sales and service organization, with the objective of opening up new markets.

“It is not only important to realize our objective of internationality, but above all to foster proximity to the customers as a local contact and to expand the range of services,” said Georg Senftl, managing director.

For more information, visit www.viscotec.de.