Emerald Realigns Polymer Additives and Nitriles Businesses, Names Herbst General Manager

Emerald Performance Materials recently announced it is separating its Polymer Additives and Nitriles groups, merging the businesses with its Emerald Kalama Chemical and CVC Thermoset Specialties groups, respectively. The Polymer Additives business will now be known as Antioxidants and Accelerators (AOA).

“Separating these businesses will enable us to develop appropriate strategies for each and to support continued growth and better serve our customers,” said Scott Wolff, chairman.



Emerald appointed Wendy Herbst as general manager to lead the AOA business. In this role, she will be focused on optimizing and expanding the business globally. Herbst has 15 years of experience in strategic, marketing and development roles in the industrial and specialty chemicals industry. She joined Emerald in 2014 as marketing director for the Kalama group’s K-FLEX® plasticizers and coalescents business, and has previously held roles with Arizona Chemical, Eastman, and The Sherwin-Williams Co.

“Wendy’s leadership and execution have made her instrumental in the successful completion of key initiatives for Emerald. Her skillset and experience will be valuable assets for AOA growth. AOA will be an important part of our strategic vision, aligning with Kalama’s other three businesses and extending our offerings and capabilities,” said Edward Gotch, CEO, Emerald Kalama Chemical.

