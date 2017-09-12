AkzoNobel Placed in Top Ranking on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

AkzoNobel recently announced it has returned to the top of the influential Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) to lead the rankings for the fifth time in six years. The latest listing places the company first in the chemicals industry group.



"It's a great achievement to be leading our industry again," said AkzoNobel CEO Thierry Vanlancker. "We made a huge effort to improve in areas that needed to be addressed and being ranked first again proves the impact we can have by putting sustainability at the heart of our business strategy."



The company has now been featured in the top 10 for 12 consecutive years.



