ULTRASONIC SYSTEMS INC.: Spray Coating System

September 12, 2017
A number of enhancements have been made to the PRISM-400 nozzle-less spray coating platform. Enhancements that reportedly improve and expand the system’s current capabilities include:

  • New Ultra-Coat software;
  • A metal framed glass front door
  • Internal mini system controller for the Ultra-Coat software;
  • An LED light to illuminate the coating area; and
  • A sensor on the Z-axis, which limits the travel of the spray head to prevent accidental crashes.

There are also reportedly several new options that include electronic head air flow control, a 590 ml reservoir with stirring capability, and tilt and rotate for the spray head.

These enhancements extend the PRISM-400 BT benchtop coating system advantage as a platform for a variety of coatings in R&D and lab applications. 

For more information, visit www.ultraspray.com.

