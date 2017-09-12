ULTRASONIC SYSTEMS INC.: Spray Coating System
A number of enhancements have been made to the PRISM-400 nozzle-less spray coating platform. Enhancements that reportedly improve and expand the system’s current capabilities include:
- New Ultra-Coat software;
- A metal framed glass front door
- Internal mini system controller for the Ultra-Coat software;
- An LED light to illuminate the coating area; and
- A sensor on the Z-axis, which limits the travel of the spray head to prevent accidental crashes.
There are also reportedly several new options that include electronic head air flow control, a 590 ml reservoir with stirring capability, and tilt and rotate for the spray head.
These enhancements extend the PRISM-400 BT benchtop coating system advantage as a platform for a variety of coatings in R&D and lab applications.
For more information, visit www.ultraspray.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.