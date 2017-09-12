ULTRASONIC SYSTEMS INC.: Spray Coating System

A number of enhancements have been made to the PRISM-400 nozzle-less spray coating platform. Enhancements that reportedly improve and expand the system’s current capabilities include:

New Ultra-Coat software;

A metal framed glass front door

Internal mini system controller for the Ultra-Coat software;

An LED light to illuminate the coating area; and

A sensor on the Z-axis, which limits the travel of the spray head to prevent accidental crashes.

There are also reportedly several new options that include electronic head air flow control, a 590 ml reservoir with stirring capability, and tilt and rotate for the spray head.



These enhancements extend the PRISM-400 BT benchtop coating system advantage as a platform for a variety of coatings in R&D and lab applications.

