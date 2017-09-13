Imerys Opens Science & Technology Center

Imerys recently announced it has opened a new, 30,000-sq-ft global Science and Technology Center in Suwanee, Ga. The facility is one of the company’s nine networked and inter-connected technology centers around the world. The new center reportedly houses a diverse group of geologists, scientists and engineers and will provide a place to ideate and innovate.

The grand opening was celebrated at the facility with a formal ribbon cutting with Georgia State Senator John Albers and the French Consul General Louis de Corail, as well as many customers, global colleagues, industry partners, and academia.

”The new facility will be mineral agnostic, but market driven to serve the Imerys-wide goal to be a global leader and supplier-of-choice for performance materials and functional additives,” said Thierry Materne, global chief innovation officer. “Innovation, through science, materials and application, is at the heart of what we will do here.”

