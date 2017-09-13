Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsRaw Materials and Chemicals

Imerys Opens Science & Technology Center

The facility is one of the company’s nine technology centers around the world.

Imerys_Ribbon_Cutting_Ceremony

(from left to right): Chris Paynter, carbonates Atlanta S&T director; Frederic Jouffret, functional additives cluster technology global director; Louis de Corail, consul general of France; Thierry Materne, chief innovation officer; John Albers, Georgia state senator; Vincent Couty, carbonates general manager; Jean-Francois Morizer, carbonates global S&T director; and Marie Laumont, French American chamber of commerce executive director.

September 13, 2017
additives / expansions
Imerys recently announced it has opened a new, 30,000-sq-ft global Science and Technology Center in Suwanee, Ga. The facility is one of the company’s nine networked and inter-connected technology centers around the world. The new center reportedly houses a diverse group of geologists, scientists and engineers and will provide a place to ideate and innovate. 

The grand opening was celebrated at the facility with a formal ribbon cutting with Georgia State Senator John Albers and the French Consul General Louis de Corail, as well as many customers, global colleagues, industry partners, and academia.

”The new facility will be mineral agnostic, but market driven to serve the Imerys-wide goal to be a global leader and supplier-of-choice for performance materials and functional additives,” said Thierry Materne, global chief innovation officer. “Innovation, through science, materials and application, is at the heart of what we will do here.”

For more information, visit www.imerys.com.

