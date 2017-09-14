ROSS: Multi-Shaft Mixer

The Ross VersaMix is a multi-shaft mixer designed for viscous applications requiring a high level of accuracy and batch-to-batch consistency. Two or three independently driven agitators reportedly work in tandem for high-speed fine dispersion, efficient turnover and uniform heating/cooling.

Pictured is a VersaMix model VMC-200 with a maximum working capacity of 200 gal. An air/oil lift raises and lowers the agitators into the vacuum-rated vessel. All product contact surfaces are stainless steel type 316L polished 180-grit finish. The ASME 60-psi jacket on the vessel is insulated with 2-in-thick mineral wool and sheathed with water-tight stainless steel cladding.

Equipped with a 10HP anchor agitator, 20HP disperser and 25HP rotor/stator, the VMC-200 reportedly delivers a combination of laminar bulk flow and shear intensity necessary for homogenization and deagglomeration in high viscosity conditions up to several hundred thousand centipoise. The vacuum cover includes multiple charging ports, viewing windows, tank light and a thermoprobe. Finished product is discharged out of a 3-in pneumatically actuated diaphragm valve installed on the tank’s conical bottom.

