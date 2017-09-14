Martin Hired as Western Specialty Contractors Manager

Western Specialty Contractors recently announced it has hired Douglas Martin as branch manager of its Tulsa, Okla., branch.

Martin comes to Western with 26 years of industry experience. In his new position, he will be responsible for marketing, sales, estimating, oversight of operations, and administrative functions, as well as the safety of all branch employees and the productivity of the office staff and field crews. Additionally, he will be responsible for ensuring the branch’s profitability by forecasting and managing the budget, identifying market trends, ensuring quality control, and building and maintaining customer relationships.

