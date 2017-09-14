Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesCoatingsTopics

Martin Hired as Western Specialty Contractors Manager

Martin comes to Western with 26 years of industry experience.

Douglas-Martin
September 14, 2017
KEYWORDS personnel
Reprints
No Comments

Western Specialty Contractors recently announced it has hired Douglas Martin as branch manager of its Tulsa, Okla., branch.

Martin comes to Western with 26 years of industry experience. In his new position, he will be responsible for marketing, sales, estimating, oversight of operations, and administrative functions, as well as the safety of all branch employees and the productivity of the office staff and field crews. Additionally, he will be responsible for ensuring the branch’s profitability by forecasting and managing the budget, identifying market trends, ensuring quality control, and building and maintaining customer relationships.

For more information, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.