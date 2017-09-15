Sun Chemical, GreenMantra Announce Polymers Partnership

GreenMantra Technologies recently announced that it has partnered with Sun Chemical to jointly develop polymers from recycled polystyrene waste for use in ink formulations. The agreement combines GreenMantra's new patent-pending process for converting waste polystyrene into polymers with Sun Chemical's expertise in inks formulation. The goal is reportedly to develop sustainable styrenic polymers as a replacement for fossil fuel-based materials in certain ink applications.



"Our team of scientists has had great success in the lab applying our technology and process to achieve depolarization of waste polystyrene, both rigid and foam, into styrenic polymers suitable for inks and other applications," said Domenic Di Mondo, GreenMantra's senior director of research and business development. "We are looking forward to working with Sun Chemical's experts to further refine these materials for commercial use."

As part of the joint development project, GreenMantra will construct a pilot plant at its manufacturing complex in Brantford, Ontario, with an annual capacity of 1,000 mt. Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) has announced it will provide $2.2 million in funding toward construction of the pilot plant.

"This partnership with Sun Chemical is an exciting development for GreenMantra and enhances our continuing efforts to develop commercially viable and valuable products from plastic waste," said Kousay Said, GreenMantra president and CEO. "Our new polystyrene technology, combined with Sun Chemical's expertise and experience in the inks industry, will help us develop new, environmentally suitable products while beneficially reusing waste material."

For more information, visit www.sunchemical.com or www.greenmantra.ca.