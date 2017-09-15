TOTAL CRAY VALLEY: Diol

Krasol F 3000 is the latest addition to this company’s line of liquid polybutadiene resins. It is based on trans-β-farnesene, a renewable alternative to petroleum-based feedstocks like butadiene. The material can reportedly replace polyether and polyester diols while providing improved moisture resistance and lower viscosity compared to traditional polybutadiene polyols.



This company will feature its latest polyfarnesene diol, Krasol F 3000 at the FEICA 2017 European Adhesive and Sealant Conference and Expo, taking place September 13-15 in Sardinia, Italy. Farnesene-based polymer technology will be introduced as part of the Bio-Based Adhesives breakout session taking place on September 15.

