Estron Chemical Announces Groundbreaking

Estron Chemical recently announced the groundbreaking of its new Research and Development Center, located at the company’s headquarters in Calvert City, Ky. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Wednesday, September 20.

The $5 million capital investment is part of a $10 million four-year infrastructure expansion that was reportedly initiated with support from the state of Kentucky. As a result of these investments, Estron reportedly expects to add up to 35 new jobs, over 20 of which have already been filled as part of the first phase of the capacity expansion. The R&D center is expected to be completed in mid-2018.

For more information, visit www.estron.com.