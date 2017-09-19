Kuraray Donates to Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kuraray Co. Ltd (KAI) recently announced it is contributing $100,000 to the American Red Cross supporting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston and surrounding southeast Texas. In addition to the donation from its global headquarters, the company is also donating $25,000 to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, established by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett.

“Our hearts go out to all of our friends and neighbors who continue to experience the devastation from Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath,” said George Avdey, president. “Like many companies, we are working closely with our employees and surrounding communities to support recovery efforts. We continue to keep those impacted by the storm in our thoughts as we all prepare for a long road to recovery.”

KAI operates four production facilities in Texas. KAI has reported that all employees were accounted for and that their facilities did not experience significant damage after the historic storm.

For more information, visit www.kuraray.us.com.