BOSTIK: Carton-Sealing Adhesive

Kizen is a new line of hot-melt adhesives for case and carton sealing. The products were reportedly designed for ease of use and strong bong performance, which could enable packaging plants to reduce downtime, consolidate SKUs, streamline production efficiencies and decrease overall packaging costs.

“By understanding the packaging market’s megatrends and manufacturers’ pain points, we saw an opportunity for our team to formulate a new hot melt adhesive that successfully addresses common issues while improving overall packaging aesthetics and worker safety,” said Erik Turtinen, global product line manager for industrial adhesives.

For more information, visit www.bostik.com.