ELLSWORTH ADHESIVES EUROPE: Resins

This company recently announced the addition of two new safety-focused resins to its material range. Manufactured by Robnor ResinLab, GR100 and GR200 are reportedly free from hazard labelling, making them safer. GR100 is a two-part, low-viscosity filling and jointing component, while GR200 is a cold-curing elastomer, free from isocyanate or plasticizer.

The new resigns can be used in applications including electrical potting, cable jointing, off-shore and low-temperature potting. The resins are available to purchase in bulk, as a twin pack or as a kit, and are reportedly guaranteed to offer end users a safer, more environmental solution than traditional resins.

For more information, visit www.ellsworthadhesives.co.uk.