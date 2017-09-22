Rising Infrastructure Spending Propels Kaolin Market Growth

The U.S. kaolin market size was valued at $ 1.29 billion in 2016, is anticipated to be driven by the growing consumption of cement, fiberglass, plastics, paints, and adhesives in numerous end-use sectors, including construction and automobile, according to a new report from Hexa Research. Rising infrastructure spending, coupled with the increasing automobile production, is expected to propel growth.

The penetration for kaolin in construction industry applications has been increasing, as they are reportedly not only effective in bringing down the overall cost of the final product, but also can increase the durability of the base material.

The growth of fiberglass in the form of GFRP composites on account of improving economic conditions in the country is anticipated to drive the demand for fiberglass and, in turn, the kaolin market. The fiberglass market is estimated to generate revenues of $549.1 million by 2025.



Increasing production of plastics is expected to augment the demand for kaolin over the forecast period. The segment is projected to grow at a volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% over the projected period.

The U.S. plastic production increased from 108.183 billion pounds in 2014 to 110.781 billion pounds in 2015. According to the report, infrastructure development and growth of the manufacturing sector is expected to augment the demand for plastics, thereby bolstering the expansion of the kaolin industry.

