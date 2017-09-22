Huron Capital Co-Founds Brudner Polymer Corp.

Huron Capital recently announced it has co-founded Brudner Polymer Corp. with David Brunori to build a platform company in the adhesives and sealants industry. Through Brudner, Huron Capital reportedly plans to invest in technologically advanced adhesive and sealant companies serving a variety of geographies and end markets.

“We are excited to partner with David Brunori, an experienced operator,” said Mike Beauregard, senior partner at Huron Capital. “This is Huron Capital’s fifteenth ExecFactor® platform and the fourth in the specialty chemicals space after Quest Specialty Chemicals, Optimum Plastics and Valentus Specialty Chemicals. We think our executive-led buy-and-build investment model is well suited for this industry.”

“It is great to be partnered again with Huron Capital,” said Brunori. “I’ve known the Huron Capital team for over 10 years, having run the largest division of Quest Specialty Chemicals, and I have seen first-hand the support they provide to their ExecFactor CEOs. I am excited to lead this new initiative as we strive to build a significant platform in the adhesives and sealants sector.”

The Brudner initiative is reportedly targeting companies with the following characteristics:

Focus on fragmented end markets, including construction/infrastructure, transportation, and OEM/assembly;

Proven ability to meet customer needs with unique adhesive and/or sealant solutions and exceptional customer service;

Annual revenues of least $20 million; and

Strong recurring revenue base with high customer retention.

