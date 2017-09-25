20 Dow Products Named R&D Award Finalists
20 new products from The Dow Chemical Co. were reportedly named finalists for the 2017 R&D 100 Awards. The R&D 100 Awards is designed to identify and celebrate the top 100 revolutionary technologies introduced during the past year. Winners of the R&D 100 Awards will be announced in November.
“We strive to create new products that meet customer needs and bring value to our shareholders. It is particularly gratifying when these products are recognized as leading innovations by the R&D 100 Awards committee,” said A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, research and development, and chief technology officer. “Our performance this year shows the breadth and depth of Dow technology. I’m extremely proud of the women and men behind these products, who continue to drive our innovation engine and address the world’s global challenges.”
The products are:
- ADCOTETM HP Adhesives –ADCOTETM HP
- BETASEAL™ 16709 glass bonding adhesive
- Dow ComfortScience VORAZzz™ foam
- Dow Corning® FA 4103 silicone acrylate emulsion
- Dow Corning LF-1112 phosphor film binder
- Dow Corning TC-2022 thermally conductive adhesive
- Dow Corning VE-6001 UV optical bonding adhesive
- Dow Corning WR-3001 Die Edge Coat
- Dow DurableScience HYPOL™ JM 5012 binder
- DOWSIL™ EasyRinse
- ECOGROUND™ waterborne acrylic binder system
- FASTRACK™ 5408 resin
- Fluidized catalytic dehydrogenation (FCDh) technology
- Fusion™ flexible intermediate bulk containers
- INNATE™ precision packaging resins
- LEUKOTAN™ A-1942 tanning agent
- ROPAQUE™ NT-2900 opaque polymer
- Rotomolding Resin Solutions
- Syl-Off® EM 7978 coating
- SYMBIEX™ solventless adhesives
