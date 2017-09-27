Maroon Group Acquires Seidler Chemical

Maroon Group LLC recently announced that it has acquired Seidler Chemical. Seidler’s management team, led by Richard and Martha Seidler, will reportedly remain in place and continue to manage the business.

Established in 1896, Seidler Chemical supplies specialty chemicals and ingredients and value-add services to the pharmaceutical, high-purity electronic, industrial, and food and beverage industries.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with Rich, Martha, and their team, and welcome a company with a 120-year history to Maroon Group,” said Mark E. Reichard, president and CEO. “This acquisition allows us to expand our value-add service offering and build additional scale in attractive end markets.”

“We’re excited to be part of an organization like Maroon Group that shares our focus on customer success,” said Rich Seidler, president of Seidler Chemical. “Providing stability for our employees, customers, and suppliers was a priority when Martha and I set out on this course. Maroon has a proven track record of success as it relates to acquiring businesses like Seidler. They understand the importance of servicing the customer, continue to invest in acquired companies, and have a thoughtful approach to integration. Maroon Group was the right partner to continue the legacy of our family’s company.”

For more information, visit www.maroongroupllc.com.