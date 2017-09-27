Avery Dennison to Present Booth Made with Recycled Waste

Avery Dennison recently announced its LabelExpo booth will be made in part from recycled label waste, reportedly the first ever at Labelexpo, intended to drive home its theme of “Pioneering Change.”



“The reliance on liners in the pressure-sensitive industry, and the related waste, is an issue we are keen to address,” said Ranae Kezar, global senior director of sustainability. “One of our 2025 sustainability goals involves a commitment to help our customers reduce the waste from our products. Another goal calls for us to create more products that have positive environmental impacts. Building our exhibition booth out of label waste is a real opportunity to learn more about creating uses for our waste material, as well as a chance to educate our customers and employees about how we can all become more adaptive and responsible.”



Approximately half the materials in the booth were made from label waste collected from the company’s customers. The waste material was recycled, reprocessed and combined with other recycled cellulosic materials into a product called ECOR® by Noble Environmental Technologies. Noble converted the collected waste into panels that were then used in a number of elements of the booth, including meeting rooms, storage areas, technical areas, floors, walls and an activation zone called “Change the Future.”



“This ECOR material is fully recyclable into new product after serving its useful life as a tradeshow exhibition booth,” said Derek McSpadden, Noble’s vice president. “We are very pleased to partner with Avery Dennison on this project that makes their sustainability commitment immediate, real and visible, and we look forward to further working with Avery Dennison on developing many innovative uses for their non-virgin materials and waste.”



