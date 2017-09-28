Berry Plastics Names Kaman Supplier of the Year

Kaman Industrial Technologies recently announced that it was named supplier of the year in the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) category by Berry Plastics for 2016. The selection criteria for the award included quality, delivery, pricing/economics, technology/technical support and customer service. This is reportedly the second time Kaman has received this award from Berry Plastics.

“Kaman is extremely proud and honored to receive this award from Berry Plastics for a second time. Our success in attaining this award is a result of the performance of each Kaman associate involved in servicing the Berry plant locations, including our account managers, customer service, warehouse and support teams,” said Tom Weihsmann, senior vice president and general manager. “We look forward to continuously expanding and strengthening our partnership with this fine organization.”

