Label Industry Global Awards Announced

Recipients of the Label Industry Global Awards 2017 were recently announced. Trophies were presented as part of this year’s Labelexpo Europe in Brussels.

The R. Stanton Avery Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Professor Tan, the founder and honorary chairman of the China Label Sub Association of the Printing Equipment Industries Association of China (PEIAC).

The Award for Innovation (for companies with more than 300 employees) was presented to HERMA GmbH for its superTack (63Vst).

The Award for Innovation (for companies with up to 300 employees) went to AIM, the trade association for the automatic identification industry. AIM took the accolade for its Ultracode which is a process innovation that enables the automatic capture of data by any digital color camera or smartphone.

ebeam Technologies took the Award for Sustainability for its Compact curing unit. ebeam The award was given for the company’s development of a compact electron beam curing system for narrow-web presses, which reportedly now makes low-energy, photo-initiator-free, curing accessible for label and package printing production.

“It is through the sheer determination and tenacity of our many colleagues that our industry has continued to push the boundaries of excellence and technology to meet and exceed the challenges that we all face,” said Mike Fairley, chair of the judges. “Our annual awards highlight these companies and individuals and share first class examples of the success that has been achieved in just the past 12 months. I, on behalf of the judging panel, would like to commend and congratulate our finalists and winners and thank them for giving us an excellent showcase of their spirit and commitment to the world of label printing.”

