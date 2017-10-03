NRC Group Announces Distribution Alliance with Evonik

As of October 1, and together with the newly acquired Melrob Group Holdings Ltd., The NRC Group will be launching a strategic alliance with Darmstadt-based Evonik Performance Materials GmbH concerning methacrylate monomers.



Melrob and The NRC Group were recently given the rights to distribute Evonik’s Visiomer® brand products throughout Europe (excluding CIS).

“With our group’s in-depth expertise concerning the industry and the complete geographical coverage it has here in Europe, we were able to put forward a convincing concept together,” says Irina Zschaler, managing director of Nordmann, Rassmann GmbH.



“On behalf of Nordmann, Rassmann and Melrob, we are delighted that Evonik has chosen to entrust us with the European distribution of its long-standing and successful Visiomer products,” said Gerd Bergmann, PhD., managing director of Nordmann, Rassmann GmbH.



“Evonik is convinced that realigning our distribution business in this way will allow us to address the needs of our customers better and profit from the combined experience of the two distribution companies we’ve chosen to work with. By taking this approach, we’re positioning ourselves as a leading provider of methacrylate solutions and― together with our distribution partners―ensuring the best possible support for our customers,” said Hans-Peter Hauck, head of Evonik’s Methacrylates divison.



For more information, visit www.nrc-group.com or www.evonik.com.