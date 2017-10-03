ViscoTec Marks 20 Years, Opens Innovation Center

ViscoTec recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and the opening of the Customer and Innovation Center (CIC) at its headquarters in Töging, Germany. After a construction period of more than one year, the new building was opened. The site includes an expanded showroom, intended to include additional office workstations.

“We only moved into our 3,800 sq-mt company building at the end of 2011," said Georg Senftl, managing director. "But because of our strong growth, investment in enlargement was essential."

The new CIC has a technical center and engineering offices for every branch of industry to which the company supplies, , as well as a creative space for mechanical engineers..

