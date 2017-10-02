Is handling one-component polyurethane adhesives and silicone sealants difficult?

Question: We currently buy one-component polyurethane adhesives and silicone sealants. We are considering manufacturing them, but are apprehensive about handling the moisture-sensitive raw materials. Is this difficult?

Answer: It sounds like you sell to several different markets. Although there is some overlap of silicone or polyurethane markets, they are often used in distinct applications. For example, silicone sealants are used in demanding sealing environments, whereas polyurethane adhesives are often used in large-area bonding situations. Silicones can be difficult to manufacture because of their very high viscosities, often in the millions of centipoise.