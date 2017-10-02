Assembling Our World

If you look around your workplace, I’m certain that most things you see have been assembled in one way or another—from the telephone and computer to the very chair you spend most of the day sitting in. This month, people from all sectors of the assembly industry will gather at The Assembly Show, scheduled for October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. Now in its fifth year, the event will offer three days of educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies, thousands of industry professionals, a dynamic keynote speaker, and two networking receptions.

I’m excited to host one of the new Tech Talk sessions, a 20-min event intended to provide an opportunity for manufacturing professionals to share solutions to common problems in product assembly. The “Broken Bonds— Challenges in Adhesive Bonding” Tech Talk takes place 1:40-2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25. Find out more about The Assembly Show on p. 16.

Sometimes success comes down to rethinking your process. On p. 20, Ken Thomas, director of innovation and marketing for RSS, explains how a new resin system can simplify the formulating of adhesives and sealants and improve product performance.

Next-generation acrylic adhesives have evolved to offer increased performance for more demanding applications, such as manufacturing commercial vehicles, wind energy equipment, and industrial equipment. What’s more, they can offer time and labor savings in the finishing process, compared to welding procedures. Turn to p. 26 to read more about these new adhesives.

