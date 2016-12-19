News About MACtac’s Acquisition Receives Most Clicks

Lintec Corp. recently announced it has been in discussion with Evergreen Holdings IV LLC, a wholly owning investor of MACtac Americas Holdings LLC, regarding the acquisition of all the membership interests of MACtac Americas LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MACtac Americas Holdings LLC.

Lintec’s board of directors has reportedly resolved to acquire all membership interests of MACtac through its U.S. wholly owned holding company, Lintec USA Holding Inc., and concluded a purchase agreement with Evergreen. Lintec completed procedures for the acquisition on December 1

As part of the transaction, MACtac will reportedly maintain its manufacturing bases in the U.S. and Mexico, and continue to develop adhesive papers and films for printing, mainly in North America.

