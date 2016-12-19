Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

News About MACtac’s Acquisition Receives Most Clicks

A news story about MACtac’s acquisition garnered the most reader interest last week.

Top 5 news ASI
December 19, 2016
Teresa McPherson
No Comments
KEYWORDS acquisitions / awards / innovation / personnel / tapes
Lintec Corp. recently announced it has been in discussion with Evergreen Holdings IV LLC, a wholly owning investor of MACtac Americas Holdings LLC, regarding the acquisition of all the membership interests of MACtac Americas LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MACtac Americas Holdings LLC.

Lintec’s board of directors has reportedly resolved to acquire all membership interests of MACtac through its U.S. wholly owned holding company, Lintec USA Holding Inc., and concluded a purchase agreement with Evergreen. Lintec completed procedures for the acquisition on December 1

As part of the transaction, MACtac will reportedly maintain its manufacturing bases in the U.S. and Mexico, and continue to develop adhesive papers and films for printing, mainly in North America.

Read more

 

Top 5 News that Sticks for December 11-17

1. Lintec to Acquire MACtac Americas (#4 last week)

2. Henkel to Develop Solutions for 3D Printing (#1 last week)

3. Robnor Resins Merges with Resinlab (#5 last week)

4. H.B. Fuller Announces Restructuring

5. Dow Chemical Named to Forbes’ Best Corporate Citizens List

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

