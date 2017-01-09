Teresamcpherson95

News About RPM’s Acquisition Receives Most Reader Interest

Last week, a news story about RPM garnered the most reader interest.

Top 5 news ASI
January 9, 2017
Teresa McPherson
No Comments
RPM International Inc. recently announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire SPS Group (SPS), a Dutch decorative and specialty coatings company with annual net sales of approximately $60 million. Located in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, SPS will operate as part of RPM’s Rust-Oleum European business.

“By leveraging the manufacturing and distribution strengths of SPS, we expect this acquisition to accelerate Rust-Oleum’s growth in the Netherlands and other nearby European countries,” said Frank C. Sullivan, chairman and CEO of RPM. “It will also allow the existing customer base of SPS to benefit from Rust-Oleum technologies and innovations.”
Read more…

Top 5 News that Sticks for January 2-7

1. RPM to Acquire Dutch Coatings Company

2. PSTC Releases Tape Usage Report

3. Green, Bio-Based Solvents Market to Reach $13 Billion by 2024

4. Wood Furniture Demand Driving Wood Adhesives Market

5. H.B. Fuller Announces Restructuring
 

Teresamcpherson95

