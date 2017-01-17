Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

Researchers Discover New Polymer Technique for Wearable Electronics

Morgan-BLOG.jpg
January 17, 2017
Morgan Laidlaw
No Comments
Reprints

Researchers at Stanford have developed a stretchable transistor that stretches without losing much of its conductivity. Research lead by Jie Xu developed the stretchy semiconductor film using a nanoconfinement technique where conjugated polymers are confined within a polymer matrix, allowing for the flexibility needed for wearable electronics. The research reports that the material saw no cracks in the film stretching up to 100 times its original size, and current continued to flow even when punctured. According to the researchers, the new technique is feasible for use in devices and may be less expensive than other methods.

Read the full story here.

More news from around the web:

  1. Scientists Consider the Adhesive Prospects of Earwax
  2. Intelligent Synthetic Polymer Materials that Respond to External Stimuli
  3. University Patents a Cost-Saving, Longer-Lasting Biodegradable Adhesive

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Adhesives & Sealants Around the Web

Recent Comments

Thanks for sharing such nice information. I suggest...

I'd really like to find out why people...

High speed rail

Reply

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.