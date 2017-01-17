Researchers Discover New Polymer Technique for Wearable Electronics

Researchers at Stanford have developed a stretchable transistor that stretches without losing much of its conductivity. Research lead by Jie Xu developed the stretchy semiconductor film using a nanoconfinement technique where conjugated polymers are confined within a polymer matrix, allowing for the flexibility needed for wearable electronics. The research reports that the material saw no cracks in the film stretching up to 100 times its original size, and current continued to flow even when punctured. According to the researchers, the new technique is feasible for use in devices and may be less expensive than other methods.

Read the full story here.

More news from around the web:

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.