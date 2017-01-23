Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

Readers Most Interested in Elmer’s Glue Announcement Last Week

Last week, a news story about Elmer’s received the most reader interest.

Top 5 news ASI
January 23, 2017
Teresa McPherson
Elmer’s® recently announced its adoption of Elmer, a Humboldt penguin chick at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo at Burnet Park in Syracuse, N.Y. The bond between the penguin and the brand reportedly began in early 2016 when zookeepers noticed a crack in the Humboldt penguin chick’s eggshell during incubation. What could have been a life-threatening situation was saved when zookeepers mended the eggshell using Elmer’s Glue. In honor of the adhesive that saved his life, the zoo named the chick Elmer.

“We were immediately touched by Elmer’s incredible story,” said Victor Misawa, senior vice president of marketing, writing and creative expression, Newell Brands. “We’ve never thought of Elmer’s Glue as a life saver, but we’re thankful that zookeepers had a trick up their sleeves to save little Elmer. We are more than excited about the opportunity to formally adopt Elmer and support the zoo’s nesting burrows exhibit in recognition of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s conservation efforts.”

Read more…
 

Top 5 News that Sticks for January 15-21

1. Elmer’s Glue Saves a Penguin Chick’s Life

2. RPM's DAP Acquires Foam Division of Clayton Corp. (#2 last week)

3. Ellsworth Adhesives Europe Completes Purchase of TRB’s Adhesive Business Unit

4. TiO2 Prices in China Still Booming (#4 last week)

5. Pilot Chemical Expands Leadership Team

 

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

