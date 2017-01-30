Ellsworth Adhesives’ Purchase of TRB’s Adhesive Business Unit Makes Top News Last Week

Ellsworth Adhesives Europe recently confirmed its purchase of TRB Lightweight Structure’s Lord® adhesive business. This transaction reportedly makes Ellsworth Adhesives one of the largest distributors of Lord Corp. materials across Europe, with distribution rights for both Lord’s structural adhesives and electronic materials product ranges.

“We are delighted to have completed the purchase of TRB’s Lord structural adhesives business, a move that will immediately boost our share of the structural bonding market and facilitate future growth in this sector,” said John Henderson, managing director. “As part of the deal struck with TRB, its adhesives manager Kevin Felstead will transfer to our sales force here at Ellsworth, and is a welcome addition to the team.”

