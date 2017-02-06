Teresamcpherson95

Readers Most Interested in H.B. Fuller’s Acquisition

Last week, H.B. Fuller’s acquisition of Wisdom Adhesives received the most reader interest.

February 6, 2017
H.B. Fuller Co. announced today that, on January 27, it purchased the industrial adhesives business of Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives, a provider of adhesives for the packaging, paper converting, and assembly markets.

“We are pleased to welcome the employees and customers of this 140-year-old company to H.B. Fuller,” said Jim Owens, president and CEO, H.B. Fuller. “Wisdom’s highly successful go-to-market strategy, based on a focused product line, ultra-fast delivery and virtual service, will complement H.B. Fuller’s full value solutions. The acquisition will strengthen our leading position in this market segment within the Americas adhesive business.”

“The combination of H.B. Fuller and Wisdom provides significant cost synergy opportunities combined with some growth opportunities related to the complementary operating model and customer bases of the two companies,” he said. “This acquisition will enhance and strengthen the delivery of our 2020 strategic plan commitments.”

