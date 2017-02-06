Readers Most Interested in H.B. Fuller’s Acquisition

H.B. Fuller Co. announced today that, on January 27, it purchased the industrial adhesives business of Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives, a provider of adhesives for the packaging, paper converting, and assembly markets.

“We are pleased to welcome the employees and customers of this 140-year-old company to H.B. Fuller,” said Jim Owens, president and CEO, H.B. Fuller. “Wisdom’s highly successful go-to-market strategy, based on a focused product line, ultra-fast delivery and virtual service, will complement H.B. Fuller’s full value solutions. The acquisition will strengthen our leading position in this market segment within the Americas adhesive business.”

“The combination of H.B. Fuller and Wisdom provides significant cost synergy opportunities combined with some growth opportunities related to the complementary operating model and customer bases of the two companies,” he said. “This acquisition will enhance and strengthen the delivery of our 2020 strategic plan commitments.”

Read more…

Top 5 News that Sticks for January 29-February 4

1. H.B. Fuller Buys Wisdom Adhesives

2. Ellsworth Adhesives Europe Completes Purchase of TRB’s Adhesive Business Unit (#1 last week)

3. RPM Subsidiaries Form Euclid Group

4. PPG Acquires Chinese Coatings Company

5. Smith Named Ingevity Executive VP

