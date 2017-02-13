News About Scott Bader’s Production Expansion Receives Most Reader Interested

This weekly roundup highlights the adhesives, sealants and coatings news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletter and social media platforms.

Scott Bader recently announced it has made a further capital investment to expand production capacity for its range of Crestabond® structural adhesives. A new mixer reportedly has been installed and is now operational in the company’s structural adhesives facility in the Wollaston, Northamptonshire, UK, plant. This additional mixer has increased production capacity by around 50%, intended to cope with the continued growth in sales over the last five years and forecasted customer order levels in 2017. This €400,000 (~ $427,900) investment is in response to significant growth in customer demand and a continued long term commitment to the composites industry.

Top 5 News that Sticks for February 5-11

1. Scott Bader Expands Production Capacity

2. OMNOVA Announces Business Structure Changes

3. H.B. Fuller Buys Wisdom Adhesives (#1 last week)

4. Huntsman Names D.B. Becker Distributor of the Year

5. Ashland Resins Used in Award-Winning Air Force Communications Tower

