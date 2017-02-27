Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

News About Shurtape’s Acquisition Receives Most Reader Interested

Shurtape’s acquisition announcement received the most reader clicks last week.

Top 5 news ASI
February 27, 2017
Teresa McPherson
Shurtape Technologies LLC recently announced the acquisition of Syntac Coated Products LLC, a designer and manufacturer of specialty adhesive coated products. Together, the companies reportedly will offer a portfolio that includes cloth and duct, masking and paper, packaging, foil, film, double-coated and transfer tapes, in addition to packaging dispensers and equipment for automated and manual case sealing applications.

“The combination of Shurtape and Syntac enhances our ability to support our customers through expanded research and development capacity, broadened production capabilities and global distribution,” said Stephen Shuford, CEO Shurtape Technologies. “We are excited about the future and look forward to the growth that this merger makes possible for ourselves and for our valued customers.”
Read more…

Top 5 News that Sticks for February 19-25
1. Shurtape Acquires Syntac Coated Products

2. SCIGRIP Acquires Glue Boss

3. Heckler Appointed LORD Senior VP

4. H.B. Fuller Buys Wisdom Adhesives (#4 last week)

5. AMETEK Brookfield Offers Viscosity Course
 

