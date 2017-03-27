SOCMA’s Message to President Trump Makes Top News

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) recently announced it has sent a letter to President Donald Trump, introducing him to the specialty chemical industry and thanking him for his focus on small business, jobs, and the economy.

“With a new administration now in place, this is the perfect time to reach out to President Trump and introduce our innovative industry and its impact on the lives of every American,” said Jennifer Abril, president and CEO. “Our member companies employ more than 100,000 workers across the country and produce some 50,000 products―valued at $60 billion annually―that make our standard of living possible. We want President Trump to know that SOCMA members make materials that save lives, make our food supply safe and abundant, and enable the manufacture of literally thousands of products that people use daily.”

In addition, Abril shared insight into how burdensome regulations and discriminatory trade practices hurt not only SOCMA members but all American businesses.

Read more…

Top 5 News that Sticks for March 19-25

1. SOCMA Sends Message to President Trump

2. Ellsworth Adhesives Announces Henkel Sales Pro of the Year

3. H.B. Fuller Opens Office in Dubai

4. Maroon Group LLC Acquires Lincoln Fine Ingredients

5. Graco Opens Applications Laboratory (#3 last week)

