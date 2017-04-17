Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

Readers Were Most Interested in H.B. Fuller’s Financial Results

Last week, news about H.B. Fuller’s first quarter revenue garnered the most reader interest.

April 17, 2017
Teresa McPherson
H.B. Fuller Co. recently reported financial results for the first quarter that ended March 4, 2017. Net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $14.8 million, vs. net income of $18.9 million in last year’s first quarter.

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $503.3 million, up 6.1% vs. the first quarter of 2016. Higher volume and acquisitions reportedly had a positive impact on net revenue growth offset by negative mix and negative foreign currency translation. Constant currency revenue grew by 9.6% year over year.  Organic revenue, defined as constant currency revenue, less the impact from acquisitions, was up 6%.

Read more…

Top 5 News that Sticks for April 9-15
1. H.B. Fuller First Quarter 2017 Revenue Rises 6%

2. Epoxy Curing Agents Market Worth $5 Billion by 2022

3. PPG Reiterates Invitation to AkzoNobel to Discuss Merger

4. U.S. Chemical Production Growth Steady in February

5. Global Polyurethane Market to Reach $105 Billion by 2025
 

