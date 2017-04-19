Joan-mantini1

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

When Solar Panels Became Job Killers

China is now home to two-thirds of the world’s solar-production capacity.

Around_the_Web_Joan
April 19, 2017
Joan Mantini
No Comments
KEYWORDS general business / solar energy
Reprints

President Trump, who recently pressed President Xi Jinping of China on trade and other issues when they met at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., has vowed to end what he calls China’s unfair business practices. Much of his oratory has involved old-fashioned smokestack industries like steel—industries in which the jobs were already disappearing even before the rise of China.

But economists and business groups warn that China’s industrial ambitions have entered a new, far-reaching phase. With its deep government pockets, growing technical sophistication and a comprehensive plan to free itself from dependence on foreign companies, China aims to become dominant in industries of the future like renewable energy, big data and self-driving cars.

With solar, it has already happened. China is now home to two-thirds of the world’s solar-production capacity. The efficiency with which its products convert sunlight into electricity is increasingly close to that of panels made by American, German and South Korean companies. Because China also buys half of the world’s new solar panels, it now effectively controls the market.

Read the full story here.

More news from around the web:

  1. Diffusion of amphiphiles in silicone-based fouling-release coatings
  2. Improving the edge protection of automotive electrocoatings
  3. Borealiz, Nova Chemicals and Total announce intention for new polyethylene plant

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Adhesives & Sealants Around the Web

Recent Comments

Thanks for sharing such nice information. I suggest...

I'd really like to find out why people...

High speed rail

Reply

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

Joan-mantini1

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.