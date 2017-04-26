Purdue Researchers Study Underwater Adhesive and Create Their Own

A professor at Purdue University says tests of an underwater adhesive are showing the adhesivs to be more than 10 times stronger than the natural one it’s modeled on.

Mussels produce an adhesive as protection from waves and predators, as well as helping with reproductive efficiency. Allegedly, one thing that animal adhesives do particularly well compared to man-made adhesives is stick underwater. In John Wilker, Ph.D.,’s lab, mussels and oysters are kept in temperature-controlled tanks where they cling to each other. Wilker studied the adhesives produced by the sea life, and then made and tested his own underwater adhesive. They may not have solved the biomedical adhesion problem yet, but he believes they are making very good progress and have some materials that are sticking pretty well.



Read the full story here.

More news from around the web:

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.