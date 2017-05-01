German Adhesive Association’s Trends Report Makes Top News

The German Adhesive Association recently announced it has released a report on the trends in key adhesive raw materials. Although some may say that the current global political climate could best be described as tense and volatile, the relevant business barometers indicate that the world economy is performing robustly, indicating that business will continue to pick up around the globe.

Allegedly, demand for base chemicals remains high in Asia as well as the U.S., where―as a logical consequence of supply and demand mechanisms―the prices for commodities are higher than those that can be obtained on the European market.

The disparity in prices achievable on the Asian and U.S. markets and those to be had on the European markets could mean that the tonnages imported to Europe are down, partly because commodities are also being exported from Europe to more lucrative markets in other regions.

Read more…



Top 5 News that Sticks for April 23-29

1. German Adhesive Association Releases Trends in Key Adhesive Raw Materials Report (#3 last week)

2. RPM Third-Quarter 2017 Sales Grow 3% (#1 last week)

3. Axalta Coating Systems to Acquire Valspar Wood Coatings Business (#5 last week)

4. Isoprene Market to Reach Nearly $3 Billion by 2021

5. BASF Named a General Motors Supplier of the Year

