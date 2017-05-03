New Apple Store in Dubai Features Composite “Solar Wings”

Apple recently opened its new store in Dubai. While store goers were visiting for what was on the inside of the store, the exterior of the building has also captured a great deal of attention.

To mitigate Dubai’s climate, a London-based architecture firm was hired to design 18 37.5-ft-high motorized “solar wings” that respond to the region’s fluctuating environmental conditions. When the sun is at its hottest, the wings cool the store, and in the evenings they open up to welcome everyone to the public terrace.

Reportedly, the solar wings are just the latest in Apple’s resume of carbon fiber architecture. Last year, Apple revealed photos and details of its new Campus 2, which features the world’s largest freestanding carbon fiber roof.

Read the full story here.



