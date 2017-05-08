Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

Readers Most Interested in Statement from PPG on AkzoNobel Proposal

News from PPG received the most reader interest last week.

Top 5 news ASI
May 8, 2017
Teresa McPherson
No Comments
KEYWORDS acquisitions / carbon black / distributors / financial results / labels / pigments and dyes
Reprints

PPG recently issued a statement in connection with its proposal to AkzoNobel to form a combined company.
In the proposal, the company states that it has listened carefully to AkzoNobel's new strategic plan, and it continues to believe in the merits of combining the two companies. PPG reportedly believes that AkzoNobel’s new strategic plan will be more risky and create more uncertainty for AkzoNobel stakeholders including employees and pensioners, as Akzo's revised strategy would create two smaller, unproven companies and result in additional restructuring.

The company reports it has a proven and demonstrated record of executing on strategic actions and driving performance and growth, and states that it continues to believe that a combination of PPG and AkzoNobel is in the best interest of all stakeholders. PPG says it believes that the combined company will be much better positioned to take advantage of the opportunities in their current markets and will deliver superior shareholder returns.

Read more…

Top 5 News that Sticks for April 30-May 6
1. PPG Issues Statement on Proposal to Combine Business with AkzoNobel

2. Global Self-Adhesive Label Market to Expand 5%

3. SCIGRIP Appoints Three Distributors

4. 3M Reports First-Quarter Sales of $7.7 Billion

5. Carbon Black Market to Reach $13.79 Billion by 2021

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Adhesives & Sealants Around the Web

Recent Comments

Thanks for sharing such nice information. I suggest...

I'd really like to find out why people...

High speed rail

Reply

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.